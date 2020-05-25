CARBONDALE, IL — Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Carbondale, Illinois, produced a virtual Memorial Day ceremony instead of holding one in-person at the historic Woodlawn Cemetery.
The first-ever Memorial Day ceremony in Illinois was held at that cemetery more than 150 years ago, led by Gen. John A. Logan.
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois read General Order 11 during the virtual ceremony, which is the order signed by Logan establishing Memorial Day.
"Let us gather on sacred remains, garland passionate mounds above them with joyous flowers of springtime. Let us raise above them the dear old flag they saved from dishonor," Durbin read.
The city said the virtual ceremony was the best way to continue the annual tradition while keeping the public safe.