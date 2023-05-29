CARBONDALE, IL — At Woodlawn Cemetery in Carbondale, Illinois, a celebration was held Monday to remember the fallen.
The event kicked off with the raising of the flag and then a rifle salute.
The ceremony has taken place at the cemetery since 1866, and it was one of the first Memorial Day ceremonies in the nation, originally honoring those who died in the Civil War.
Monday's service was led by Carbondale Mayor Carolin Jarvey.
The address was given by Lt. Col. Jessica H. Dwyer, commander for the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps at Southern Illinois University.