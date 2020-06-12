CARBONDALE,IL— Dozens came out to protest police brutality with a drive-by funeral for racism. The theme of the protest was called "Ain't no stopping us now."
While hundreds of thousands have marched in the streets across the country, many people because of illness, age, or fear of crowds have had to watch on the sidelines. A driving Black Lives Matter Protest gave everyone a chance to have their voices heard.
"I feel like time is up now," said organizer Nancy Maxwell. "There's no stopping us now. We need to keep on marching. Things I thought I would never see in my lifetime have occurred since this incident started happening."
The procession started at the Eurma C Hayes Center in Carbondale. They drove to the police station with signs on their cars that had messages like "Black Lives Matter" and "I Can't Breathe". Stephanie Endicott attended the drive-by march. She has COPD and finds it challenging to walk long distances. She said that won't stop her from protesting against injustice.
"If we don't come together than we will fall apart," Endicott said. "We cannot have that happen."
Maxwell used to be a deputy sheriff in Chicago. It is from that personal experience, she said she knows the system must change.
"We still suffered as police officers, and being a person of color didn't make a difference," Maxwell said. "We need changes in laws, and changes in a broken criminal justice system."
Another drive by march is already in the works. The March was organized by the Women's Center, Carbondale United, and Women For Change.