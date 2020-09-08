Shots fired

CARBONDALE, IL -- Early Tuesday morning the City of Carbondale Police Department responded to the 500 block of S. Beveridge St. to a report of shots fired.

Officers say an unknown suspect fired shots in the area.

A residence in the 500 block of S. Poplar was damaged as a result of the bullet strikes.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the incident. 

There is not any suspect information at this time. 

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call the Carbondale Police Department. 

