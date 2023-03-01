Carbondale Community Survey graphic .jpg

CARBONDALE, IL — City leaders in Carbondale, Illinois, want to hear from residents to better understand their priorities and concerns about the city.

The city is asking community members to take a survey that should only take 15 to 20 minutes to complete.

The survey asks for feedback on city services, community programs, employment opportunities and activities for individuals and families.

The deadline to fill it out is March 15.

To fill out the survey, which is available in English and in Spanish, click here.