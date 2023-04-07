CARBONDALE, IL — At least 417 anti-LGBTQ bills have been introduced in state legislatures across the United States since the start of the year. That's according to the American Civil Liberties Union. Locally, history was made this week in Carbondale, Illinois. On Tuesday, Clare Killman was elected the first transgender person to serve on the Carbondale City Council. She also became the first transgender person to serve on a city council anywhere in Illinois.
Many of those bills have targeted transgender individuals, including adults and youth.
Who is Clare Killman? "A 27-year-old kid who had to scrape together whatever they could when they left southeast Missouri to build a better life," she says.
She says she is a testament to a changing world. Killman came out as trans when she was just 14 years old. Transitioning at 19, she says she eventually ended up in Illinois.
"Luckily, I was able to come to Carbondale and make it across the Mississippi River to come here and self-actualize," Killman says. At a very young age, she realized the power and strength she had.
"I hope to wake up every morning, do the best job that I can do in honor of what I been given," she says.
The night Clare was elected, she not only became a council member here at city hall, but she became an advocate for the community.
Killman says this election defines what it means to be an Illinoisan.
"People come here from all over the world seeking the safeguarding of their basic human rights and dignity. And regardless of how dark things are getting outside of Illinois, I'm very glad that Carbondale has planted its flag," she says.
She says she is proud of this recent election as a whole.
"We now have the first Black mayor of Carbondale, who is also a woman. We've elected two women to council, with one woman previously serving there; three Black people on our council, all of which are women now. It’s amazing," Killam says.
Overall, Killman says she's excited for the future of Carbondale.
"It's amazing. It's joyful," says Killman. "It's something that gives a lot of people, not just myself as someone who resides in Carbondale, but other people looking to Carbondale as sort of a cultural institution within southern in Illinois, a lot of hope."