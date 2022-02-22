A Carbondale man was arrested Saturday after allegedly punching a pregnant woman in the stomach.
Last Tuesday, City of Carbondale police officers met with the victim of a battery that occurred on the 600 block of East College Street.
The victim told police that the battery took place on the previous day at 4:30 p.m.
Officers learned from the victim that she and her spouse were walking their dog when the suspect approached them. After a brief conversation the suspect, Brian W. Swain, punched the victim in her stomach.
Swain was located and arrested on Saturday near the 200 block of South Wall Street. He has been charged with aggravated battery to a pregnant person.