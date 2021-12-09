CARBONDALE, IL – A 22-year-old man from Carbondale was arrested Wednesday following a shots fired incident.
At 10:46 a.m. Wednesday, City of Carbondale police officers responded to the 500 block of West College Street regarding reports of shots fired.
According to Carbondale police, officers saw two men flee the scene. Officers located and detained the two suspects.
An investigation by Carbondale police revealed one of the suspects was involved in the shooting.
Julius Kitt of Carbondale was charged by police. Officers learned Kitt had fired a gun at another male acquaintance.
There were no reported injuries, however, there was damage to a nearby occupied building.
Officers located the firearm Kitt used in the incident. According to Carbondale police, the firearm had been reported stolen.
Kitt has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, aggravated discharge of a weapon, possession of a stolen firearm, resisting a peace officer and no FOID.
Kitt was incarcerated at Jackson County Jail.