CARBONDALE, IL – Carbondale police have arrested a 72-year-old man following an arson investigation.
On Tuesday, City of Carbondale Police Officers along with an Arson Investigator from the Carbondale Fire Department, responded to the 800 block of West Mill Street regarding a report of a possible arson.
During the investigation, law enforcement learned at 2 a.m. Tuesday, Aaron Miller of Carbondale set a fire near the door of home causing damage. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.
Miller was arrested and charged with aggravated arson. He is being held in the Jackson County Jail.