CARBONDALE, IL — A jury has convicted a Carbondale, Illinois, man of breaking into an elderly woman's home, holding her there against her will and repeatedly sexually assaulting her in the spring of 2021.
The jury found 30-year-old Kyle C. Locklear guilty of two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a person over the age of 60, two counts of home invasion, a count of residential burglary and a count of aggravated unlawful restraint.
Sheriff's deputies arrested Locklear in 2021, saying he broke into the woman's home just outside the Carbondale city limits on April 30, 2021, held her against her will overnight and assaulted her repeatedly. The woman called the Jackson County Sheriff's office around 11:20 a.m. on May 1, 2021, to report the assault, and deputies arrested him the next day.
In a news release about the March 2, 2023, conviction, the Jackson County State’s Attorney's Office says Locklear entered the woman's home through a window at the back of the residence, and after the "night long attack," he left with her cellphone and purse. The woman was able to get to a landline after he left, and that's how she called for help.
In a statement included in the news release, Jackson County State's Attorney Joseph A. Cervantez praised the Jackson County's Sheriff's Office's work on the case, saying "the county should be proud of their dedication to duty." Cervantez also praised the work his staff put into the criminal case, saying it was "all hands on deck," to secure the conviction.
A sentencing hearing for Locklear is expected to be held in about 60 days, the state's attorney's office says.