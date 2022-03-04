JACKSON COUNTY, IL — A Carbondale, Illinois, man faces a sentence between six and 30 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of being an armed habitual criminal, prosecutors announced Friday.
Jurors on Thursday found 40-year-old Antonio D. Watson guilty of the class X felony. The jury returned the verdict after a three-day trial.
Prosecutors say Watson used a handgun to pistol whip and then shoot a man in Carbondale on Oct. 20, 2019. It happened near the intersection of West Main and North Springer streets. In a news release about Watson's conviction, the Jackson County State’s Attorney's Office says the victim — Rafael Jordan — survived the shooting, but later died in a car crash. Jordan died before the case went to trial, and the state's attorney's office says there were no other known witnesses who saw the shooting.
The news release says the conviction on the gun charge was secured because of the testimony of a witness who did not see the shooting, but did see Watson with the gun. Jackson County State’s Attorney Joe Cervantez says the witness, who was 18 years old at the time of the shooting, cooperated with investigators and prosecutors despite receiving multiple threats regarding her testimony.
Watson will remain in the Jackson County Jail without bond until he is sentenced. When he is sentenced, he won't be eligible for a sentence of probation or conditional discharge.