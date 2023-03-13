CARBONDALE, IL — A Carbondale man is facing firearm and domestic violence charges following an incident on Friday evening, officers say.
According to a Monday release from the Carbondale Police Department, officers were called to a home on West College Street around 11 a.m. on Sunday. There, they say they met with a victim who accused 30-year-old Dakota Mitchell of assaulting them on the previous Friday.
Officer say during their investigation, they learned Mitchell battered the victim an unlawfully fired a gun inside the home on March 10.
Officer say no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.
Mitchell was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated domestic battery, the release explains. He was reportedly booked into the Jackson County Jail.
Officers say the investigation into the incident is ongoing.