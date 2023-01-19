CARBONDALE, IL — A Carbondale man is facing charges after police say he burglarized a business and threatened officers.
According to a release from the City of Carbondale, officers responded to a burglary in-progress call at a business in the 800 block of East Grand Avenue on Wednesday.
When they arrived, they say they learned the suspect — 43-year-old Larry Harvey — entered the business and demanded money.
Officers say after receiving cash, Harvey fled from the store on foot.
According to the release, officers located him quickly and arrested him "without incident."
During the arrest processing, however, officers say Harvey began threatening harm to the arresting officers and their families.
Harvey was booked into the Jackson County Jail.
He is facing charges of burglary and threatening a public official.
Officers say an investigation into the burglary is ongoing.