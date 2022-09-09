The Jackson County state’s attorney announced Devale Johnson, 25, of Carbondale, Illinois, was found guilty of first-degree murder following a two-week jury trial in Jackson County, Illinois.
The jury heard evidence that on Aug. 17, 2020, Carbondale police were dispatched to a residence on Robert A. Stalls Avenue for a complaint of shots fired.
Jamonte Allison Sr. was transported by ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, where he was pronounced dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
After an extensive investigation, Johnson was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm.
Johnson is being held in the Jackson County Jail without bond awaiting sentencing. Johnson faces 45 years to natural life in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Victor Purdiman, 32, of Paducah, Kentucky, and Micah Williams, 25, of Centralia, Illinois, were also charged in this incident. Both have entered guilty pleas and await sentencing.