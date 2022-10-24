CARBONDALE, IL — A suspect has been indicted by a grand jury on two counts of first degree murder, officials say, in relation to the early October shooting death of a Chicago man.
As Local 6 previously reported, 37-year-old John Pruitt was shot in Carbondale on October 3. He was taken to a hospital where he later died of his injuries.
29-year-old David Edwards, Jr. has been now been indicted on two counts of first degree murder in relation to Pruitt's death, officials report. According to police, the two men knew each other and had an ongoing dispute.
Illinois State Attorney Joseph Cervantez explained in the release Edwards could face 45 years to life in prison if he's convicted. He is reportedly being held in the Jackson County jail with a $2 million bond.