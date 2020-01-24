JACKSON COUNTY, IL -- A Carbondale man has pleaded not guilty to murder.
On January 1st, there was a home invasion in Jackson County that lead to the shooting death of a teenager.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says two males, now identified as 20-year-old Marquashion Wilson of Carbondale and 17-year-old Montavious Graham, forced their way into the home and demanded money.
Victims inside the home say there was a struggle over a firearm, and shots were fired before the suspects ran away.
Later, Graham arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. He then died.
Wilson was indicted by a grand jury earlier this month on two charges of murder in connection to Graham's death.
He pleaded not guilty on Tuesday. His next court date is February 24.