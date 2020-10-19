CARBONDALE, IL -- State’s Attorney Michael Carr announced today that Jarrell J. Pullen, 26, of Carbondale, Illinois, was sentenced to serve 72 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the 2017 murder of Javon Trott, which took place in Carbondale.
Pullen was indicted in May 2017 for a shooting that caused the death of Javon T. Trott, age 19, and also of Carbondale.
Pullen was found guilty of first-degree murder and four counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, following a three-day bench trial in Jackson County held in May 2019.
On March 9, 2017 Carbondale police were called to the 400 block of East Willow Street in reference to person being shot.
They found Javon Trott lying in the parking lot of the Eurma Hayes Center with numerous gunshot wounds to his body.
Trott was transported to the hospital and underwent surgery immediately, but he died later that evening.
An extensive investigation by the Carbondale Police Department led to locating Pullen in Turrell, Arkansas, where he was arrested on April 11, 2017, by the U.S. Marshal Service.
He has remained in custody since his initial arrest.
On October 16, 2020, Pullen was sentenced to serve 35 years on the charge of first-degree murder.
Because a firearm was used which caused the death of the victim, an additional mandatory 25 year consecutive sentence was imposed, followed by three years of mandatory supervised release.
This sentence must be served at 100%.
He was also sentenced to an additional 12 years of consecutive time for aggravated discharge of a firearm, followed by two years of mandatory supervised release to be served at 85%.
Pullen also received prison sentences of four years each for three counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, all class 1 Felonies, to run concurrent to the first-degree murder sentence.