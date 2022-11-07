CARBONDALE, IL — A Carbondale man has been sentenced to 44 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for kidnapping and home invasion, the Illinois State's Attorney says.
According to a Monday release, 40-year-old Justin Carr worked with an accomplice to break into a home in Carbondale. Police say the pair beat a person at the home, then took them to another location where they beat them again.
Police say the victim eventually escaped and was found in Murphysboro "in need of serious medical treatment."
Cervantez says Carr was sentenced to 24 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release for the aggravated kidnapping charge. He was reportedly sentenced to 20 years in prison followed by 18 months of supervised release for the home invasion charge. He will serve 85% of his sentence, Cervantez says.
According to the release, the co-defendant is set to be sentenced on Dec. 13.