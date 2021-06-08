CARBONDALE, IL — A Carbondale, IL, man has been sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections for 15 years after pleading guilty to aggravated battery of a child, which caused great bodily harm to the child, the Jackson County State's Attorney says.
The state's attorney says the Jackson County Sheriff's Department was called to the Carbondale Memorial Hospital on Nov. 19, 2019 after a 3-year-old child was admitted with bruising on his body and a brain bleed.
The state's attorney says the child had to have emergency surgery for the brain bleed then was taken to a different, out-of-state children's hospital. Doctors there said the injuries were from non-accidental trauma.
The child has since recovered.
Through investigation, deputies learned that Clayton Ellet, 26, was acting as the sole caregiver for the child when he delivered three blows directly to the top of the child's head, which caused the child to immediately being having seizure-like activity.
The state's attorney says Ellet was arrested on Dec. 1 and has remained incarcerated at the Jackson County Jail.
Ellet is being charged with a class X felony, and will have a three year mandatory supervised release after he serves his 15 year sentence.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department conducted the investigation of this case. Assistant State’s Attorney Penny J. Pierson led the prosecution of this case.
Local 6 is working on getting Ellet's mug shot.