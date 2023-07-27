CARBONDALE, IL — A Carbondale, Illinois, man was sentenced Thursday to 40 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in a deadly shooting that happened last October.
On Oct. 3, officers found 37-year-old John Pruitt suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his chest in the 700 block of South Lewis Lane in Carbondale. Responders took Pruitt to an area hospital, but he ultimately died of his wounds. Investigators said 30-year-old David Edwards Jr. of Carbondale shot Pruitt because of an ongoing dispute between the two men.
Court records show Edwards pleaded guilty on March 14.
In court on Thursday, the state's attorney's office says arguments were given and video evidence was provided before Edwards was sentenced to 40 years in prison. Prosecutors say he'll have to serve 100% of that sentence.
Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph A. Cervantez released a statement about the sentence, saying: "This incident is tragic, and the subsequent investigation is yet another example of the professional dedication and expertise of the Carbondale Police department and the law enforcement community here in Jackson County."
In addition to the police department, prosecutors say the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Southern Illinois University Police Department, the Jackson County Coroner’s Office and the Jackson County Ambulance Service assisted in the investigation.