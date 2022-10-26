Carbondale, IL — A Carbondale man has been sentenced to 44 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to first degree murder.
According to a release from Jackson County State's Attorney Joseph Cervantez, 44-year-old Freddie Ray Glasser will serve the full 44 year sentence, followed by three years of Mandatory Supervised Release, in relation to the 2021 death of 61-year-old Melvin Edwards.
According to a previous report on the case, officers who were meant to be assisting with an eviction arrived to a home on Marion Street in Carbondale, only to find Edwards suffering from life threatening injuries inside the home.
Edwards was taken to a Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, but later died. Officers said they found Glasser in the area, trying to get into cars on the side of the road.