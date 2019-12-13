CARBONDALE, IL — A Carbondale, Illinois, man was sentenced to three years in prison after he pleaded guilty to aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
In June, 44-year-old Nathan Turner of Carbondale pleaded guilty to the abuse charge. The victim in the case was a minor, the Jackson County State's Attorney's Office noted in a news release about Turner's sentencing.
The release says Turner was sentenced Thursday to three years in prison followed by two years of mandatory supervised release for the class 2 felony charge. He will be required to register as a sex offender once he is released from prison.