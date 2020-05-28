carbondale-city-logo

CARBONDALE, IL— Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry signed an executive order on Wednesday to help bars and restaurants expand outdoor seating.

The executive order allows restaurants and bars to apply for a permit through the City to expand outdoor seating to public parking areas, public sidewalks, and other public spaces.

Restaurants and bars will be required to end outdoor service by 10:00 p.m. Glass and metal beverage containers will not be allowed in outdoor dining areas.

If you own a restaurant in Carbondale, click here to apply for an outdoor dining permit.

Read the full executive order below: 

Tags