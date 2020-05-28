CARBONDALE, IL— Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry signed an executive order on Wednesday to help bars and restaurants expand outdoor seating.
The executive order allows restaurants and bars to apply for a permit through the City to expand outdoor seating to public parking areas, public sidewalks, and other public spaces.
Restaurants and bars will be required to end outdoor service by 10:00 p.m. Glass and metal beverage containers will not be allowed in outdoor dining areas.
If you own a restaurant in Carbondale, click here to apply for an outdoor dining permit.
Read the full executive order below: