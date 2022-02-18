CARBONDALE, IL — Two men accused of breaking into a storage unit face criminal charges in Carbondale, Illinois, police say.
The Carbondale Police Department says 43-year-old Jeremy S. Lyles and 29-year-old Michael S. Williams have been arrested in connection to the burglary of a storage unit in the 1100 block of North Illinois Avenue on Monday.
After the Monday break in, police say the victim discovered that their property had been taken to a local pawn shop.
Williams is charged with burglary and possession of stolen property, and Lyles is charged with possession of stolen property. Both men were jailed in the Jackson County Jail.