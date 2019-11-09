SIKESTON, MO— Two Missouri men were arrested following a murder investigation.

On Tuesday Nov. 5, Sikeston police received information from the Illinois Intelligence Center reporting a murder that took place two day prior, Nov. 3. in Carbondale, Il.

Carbondale police were searching for three suspects in connection to the shooting death of 27-year-old Keon Cooper. Police believe the suspects may flee from Carbondale to Sikeston or elsewhere.

On Nov. 7, Sikeston police received a tip that one of the suspects may be at an apartment in the 200 block of Welter Street in Sikeston.

With assistance from other agencies, Sikeston police surrounded the apartment. A Special Operations Group also stood by to serve a search warrant.

Police say that before could serve the warrant, two men came out of the apartment peacefully.

When searching the home, officers found two firearms along with heroine, crack cocaine, ecstasy and a felony amount of marijuana, amounting to an estimated street value of $15,000.

Officers immediately arrested Tyren Jawan Johnson, 21-years-old of Sikeston, on first degree murder charges. Johnson's bond was set at $2,000,000.

Eric Curtis, 20-years-old of Charleston, Mo., was also arrested and charged with four counts of delivery of a controlled substance and an E felony of unlawful use of a weapon. Bond was not issued for Curtis.

Sikeston DPS is in the process of charging Johnson for his role in the narcotics, but will deal with the murder charge first. Johnson is currently lodged in the Scott County Missouri Jail, waiting to be extradited to Illinois.

A 3-month-old was also found in the apartment, police are seeking charges on the mother for endangering the welfare of a child.

Two wanted in connection to Carbondale murder CARBONDALE, IL— Carbondale police have released the identities of two suspects wanted in connection to murder.

A joint investigation continues as police search for the two remaining suspects in the Carbondale murder case.