CARBONDALE, IL — In Illinois, the Carbondale NAACP celebrated Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy with the 38th annual MLK Scholarship Breakfast.
Local 6's Logan Gay emceed the event.
At the breakfast, the NAACP educated people on the importance of the 2020 census, in addition to reflecting on King's legacy. The theme was "Why Should My Family Be Counted."
Money from ticket sales for the event will be used for student scholarships, and donations were collected at the door for the Carbondale Warming Center.
The keynote speaker was retired Southern Illinois University English professor Anna Jackson.