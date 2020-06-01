MARION, IL — More than 100 people in Marion, Illinois, gathered Monday to protest police brutality and fight for justice for George Floyd.
Carbondale NAACP President Linda Flowers said nationwide looting and rioting from many people not associated with the protests have tarnished the message from the demonstrators.
Some of that was seen in Carbondale, Illinois, after people not associated with a peaceful protest vandalized several businesses.
Flowers said it's important all protesters remember why they're protesting and why it's important the community be proactive and find a way to work with local police.