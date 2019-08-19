Watch again

CARBONDALE, IL — When you fill out the census, you play a big role in the number of lawmakers who represent you in Congress, and ultimately, how much federal money your community gets for various projects. But some groups of people in southern Illinois are still under-counted. A local NAACP chapter is working to change that.

The Trump administration’s push to add a citizenship question on the 2020 census sparked controversy nationwide. The Supreme Court ultimately ruled against including that question, but that hasn't erased it from people's minds.

"The fear is it's intimidated a lot of hard-to-count populations — new immigrants, people without citizenship may be fearful to participate in the citizenship count. But the Constitution requires that it count all people, not just citizens,' said John Jackson, a political expert with the Southern Illinois University Paul Simon Public Policy Institute. Immigrants are not the only group with low census participation rates in southern Illinois. Others include college students, the elderly, people with disabilities, and people who live in rural areas.

"They've got to be reassured that by federal law the census data cannot be used for other purposes or given to other agencies," said Jackson.

The Carbondale NAACP received a $135,000 grant to bring awareness about the census and its impact to minority populations in rural counties. NAACP member Carl Flowers said it's all about fair representation.