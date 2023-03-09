CARBONDALE, IL — Nonprofit Artspace 304 says several individuals and agencies have collaborated to invest $40,000 in the Welcome Carbondale! project, in which artists will create three public murals on select buildings throughout the city. Now, the organization is calling for mural proposals from local artists.
According to a Thursday release, mural applications are open until April 16.
To apply for the program, artists must either live in Illinois or be a graduate of SIU Carbondale. If a team of artists is applying, only the team leader has to meet the residency qualifications.
Additionally, each applicant has to demonstrate their "capacity to complete large scale art projects," the organization explains.
According to the Welcome Carbondale! website, several business owners have "volunteered their walls as canvases" for the project. They will ultimately decide which artist — or team of artists — has a vision that best fits their building.
On the application webpage for the project, organizers say mural themes should be considerate of the history, surroundings, and purpose of the chosen building site. They offered the following ideas and prompts for consideration:
- "A Warm Welcome to the City"
- "What puts Carbondale on the Map?"
- "What makes Carbondale famous?"
- "A Day in Carbondale"
- "Carbondale Now and Then"
- "A Sense of Fun and Whimsy"
- Carbondale attractions
- Inclusion and community
- City of Carbondale and SIU themes
- Bucky Fuller, clock tower, Saluki dogs, paw prints, Paul Simon
- A tribute to Carbondale's tradition in the arts
- Visual, two and three dimensional arts, theatre, music, comedy, literature, and dance
According to the project's webpage, each mural has a budget of $5,000 to $15,000, depending on the mural's size and selected building. Budgets should include the cost for materials, insurance, preparation and installation, initial wall cleaning, and renting equipment if needed.
To apply for the project and view available walls, click here. To learn more about Artspace 304, click here.