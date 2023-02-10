CARBONDALE, IL — Gun violence is a concern nationally and in the Local 6 area.
The week, the Illinois State Police released a report on the results of its Metropolitan Enforcement Groups and Drug Task Forces for 2022. Out of all 24 task forces statewide, central and southern Illinois task forces have the highest number for gun seizures, with a total of 218.
Nonprofit Carbondale United believes putting a stop to gun violence is a community effort.
They do that through community outreach and acting as a support system to people in Carbondale, especially those more vulnerable to violence. I spoke with the small team on Friday, and they say they are working to make a big difference.
They're tiny in numbers, but mighty in impact.
"If we can get one person off of the scene, like in Michael's example, it’s everything," says volunteer Van Ikner, talking about just one person Carbondale United has helped.
Ikner says the name Carbondale United says it all. "It inspires other people in the community to say many hands make light work. This is an opportunity for us to create a system of value in our community," he says.
Executive Director Nancy Maxwell says gun violence on Carbondale's streets is at the root of why she formed the group in 2019.
"It couldn't be conveyed in a conversation, you know, taking a life means nothing. Taking a life is like nothing now," says Maxwell
Another reason Maxwell formed the group is the death of her stepson, who was shot and killed. "He died alone in the hospital, and it inspired me even more to get out here and do something," she says.
Michael Valliant says community outreach the first step to help prevent deaths like Maxwell’s stepson’s.
"You know, we've tried to tackle this gun violence issue through legislation. We've tried to attack it through policing. Those areas have its own effect. But it is not the right remedy for what we’re dealing with. Violence has to be treated on a community-based level," he says.
Ikner says the second step is representation.
"There's a part of our interaction every time that we talk with somebody that is about relating our stories together and being able to bring down that person from high risk to a medium risk and then to a low risk," he says.
By working in the community, they hope to strengthen each other and make a change.
"Carbondale United is looking for innovative and creative ways to be able to give that to the disadvantage populations. That's why Carbondale United is so important," Valliant says.
