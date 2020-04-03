CARBONDALE, IL -- A woman who lived at a nursing home in Carbondale, Illinois passed away from COVID-19.
The Jackson County Health Department says the woman was in her 90's and lived at Manor Court.
She passed away Thursday evening at Memorial Hospital in Carbondale.
A second resident, a man in his 80's, has also tested positive for the virus.
He is currently being treated at a hospital.
The health department says the nursing home is following guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health relating to long-term care facilities.
Additional PPE was also provided to the nursing home by the health department on Wednesday.