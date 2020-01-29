CARBONDALE, IL — It's been nearly a month since free parking ended in Carbondale. The city had a six-month trial run for free parking to see if it could attract more people. People certainly enjoyed the free parking, but the city didn't see an increase in business from it.
The city lifted the fee for half a year after employees downtown complained about having to feed the meters every day to park on the street.
For six months, people like Lynn Kidd and her customers at Hairbrains Beauty Salon did not have to worry about parking meters. "We were happy not to have to watch out the window and see — is your meter running out or is the parking person out there," said Kidd.
Now that parking is no longer free, she's making sure her quarter drawer is stalked again. While she supports the city council and the decision, she hopes the city lifts the fee again someday in the future.
"I think we have a different need now that there aren't as many students. You don't have people fighting over parking spots or leaving their cars there for a lengthy amount of time," said Kidd.
The city voted to change parking passes from $25 a month to $25 a year for people who live in Carbondale and $2.50 per month or $30 a year for people who work downtown. City Councilman Adam Loos voted against paid parking.
"There's really only two reasons why you should charge for parking. One is if parking is scarce and you need to find some way to ration it out. The other reason is that if the parking lots aren't free and you need a way to install those and to maintain them," said Loos.
Kidd plans to get a parking pass as soon as possible.
"It's a little easier for all of us to not have to worry about it daily then. As a resident, I think it's a fair amount of money for me to have to pay, so I'll have an annual parking pass," said Kidd.
Those parking passes are available at the Carbondale Civic Center. The city council will wait and see how it works with the reduced rates for the parking passes, and possibly bring free parking back at a later date. Loos said things can always change. He suggested anyone who wants free parking to be reinstated in Carbondale to lobby all the other council members and explain why it's important. He said the council needs four votes to pass it, meaning they need two more.