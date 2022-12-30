CARBONDALE, IL — Carbondale police are reminding the community that no police officer will take bond money for a warrant over the phone — or outside of the police department — after receiving a complaint about a scam call.
According to a release from the Carbondale Police Department, the victim of the scam says they received a call from a listed Carbondale Police Department number, with the caller purporting to be a police officer.
The victim says the caller told them they had a warrant. When the victim told the caller they would turn themselves into the police department, the caller reportedly encouraged them to instead pay bond money over the phone.
At that time, police say, the caller recognized they were being scammed and hung up the phone.
Officers believe the caller "spoofed" the police department's number.
According to the release, the department has only received reports of this happening one time. However, they want to remind the community that if you receive a call from someone purporting to be a law enforcement officer and they make suspicious requests, you should hang up the phone. Afterwards, call the contact number publicly listed by the agency the caller purports to be calling from to verify their identity.
Officers are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact them at (618) 549-2121. Alternatively, you can call the Carbondale/SIU tip line at (618) 687-2677.