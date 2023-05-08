CARBONDALE, IL — The Carbondale Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a 13-year-old who they say is a habitual runaway juvenile.
According to a Monday release, Bryce Stang was last seen at about 9:30 p.m. on May 7 in the 600 block of North Allyn Street.
Officer say Stang is five feet two inches tall and weighs about 105 pounds. He is described as having brown eyes and short blonde hair.
According to the release, he was last seen wearing a black sweat suit.
Anyone with information on Stang's location is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200.