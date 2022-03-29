CARBONDALE, IL — The city of Carbondale, Illinois, wants to hear from you about how the city should spend American Rescue Plan Act funding.
A public comment period will open Friday, April 1, and run through April 30.
The city says projects should fall into one of four categories: replacing lost public sector revenue, supporting COVID-19 public health response, providing premium pay for essential workers and investing in sewer, water and broadband infrastructure.
Comments can be submitted by mail, to to the City Manager’s Office, 200 S. Illinois Avenue, Carbondale, IL 62901.
The city says it will also provide an online comment form at explorecarbondale.com.
People who live in Carbondale will be able to review summaries of each funding proposal and project idea online as well and submit their feedback.
The summaries and online comment form will be posted online on April 1.