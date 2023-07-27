CARBONDALE, IL — Stopping gun violence in their city: that's the goal of Carbondale United. And gatherings like their Create your Future - Stop Gun Violence community meetings is how they plan to do that.
According to the city of Carbondale's most recent survey, "One in three residents who answered the survey report being personally affected by gun violence. One in five Carbondale residents (20%) report that gun violence is a major problem in Carbondale and an additional 25% consider gun violence a moderate problem."
Those numbers are why Carbondale United is working to find solutions for their community.
Almost two years ago, 18 year old Southern Illinois University freshman Keeshanna Jackson was shot and killed at a party in Carbondale. Her passing not only shook the campus but also the community. It's a story Carbondale United leaders say they've heard all too many times.
"It's everybody's problem, and everybody needs to solve it," says Nancy Maxwell.
Maxwell is more than just the executive director for Carbondale United. Her stepson was a victim of the gun violence in Carbondale.
"It's nothing like going to that spot and seeing the yellow tape and seeing the sidewalk bleed with blood. It's you know indescribable," she says.
Maxwell says these meetings act as an outlet for people like her.
"It doesn't sound like much, but when you actually participate in one, it gives you life," she says.
At Thursday's meeting, community members, the Carbondale Police Department and other organizations discussed what they can do to solve the gun violence crisis in their community.
They talked about different programs and events they could implement to spread awareness.
"My goal is: We can stop this. We could stop doing this. We could find better ways to communicate," she said.
Carbondale United plans to hold another meeting, but has not set a date yet.