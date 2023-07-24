CARBONDALE, IL — Parents in Carbondale, Illinois, lost a child care resource when the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Illinois ceased operations on Friday.
The group provided meals, tutoring and a secure place for kids to go after school and during the summer when their parents had to work or just couldn't watch them. It served anywhere from 110 to 150 kids year-round, and it was a major resource for affordable child care in the community.
Carbondale Mayor Caroline Harvey held a meeting Monday evening to talk with community members and nonprofits about possible solutions to fill the gap left by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Illinois.
The mayor organized the meeting after learning the clubs would be closing because of a significant decline in funding since the COVID-19 pandemic. The nonprofit ran on grants and donations. After the CEO of the club retired, the board had to step in, and realize the nonprofit no longer had the funds to continue operating.
Nicole Barlett has been taking her three kids, Jackson, Emma, and Rylynn, to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Illinois for more than a year. Barlett is one of many people dissatisfied with the closure.
"They have a lot of memories, and they've learned a lot of things out there, and the grownups, the volunteers that worked there, their hearts were so pure, and they loved the kids, and to see the welcomed faces and opened arms, you know, it was just a loving place to be," she said.
She said Carbondale has very limited options for child care. "There are only two day cares in the town, and 98% of the community can't afford a day care, so having something like this taken away from us is drastic," she said.
Ilisha Lewis used to work at the Boys & Girls Club and has seen its impact on volunteers and families. "For the workers, this is something that they wanted to do. I know they weren't doing it for the money. They actually cared about these families and wanted to see the kids do well," Lewis said.
She said the Boys & Girls Club was more than just a safe space.
"We were a huge family, getting to know the kids. I still have a kid that I interact with to this day. He came to my wedding, so just forming those lasting relationships," Lewis said.
While the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Illinois organization has said it hopes to find a way to reopen, families like Barlett's are left to figure out child care. "It's hurting a lot more people than just the Boys & Girls Club. And just, the kids, they are heartbroken they can't go anymore. So, it's sad all the way around," Barlett said.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Illinois President Russell Williams said the board is continuing to work to bring the club back.