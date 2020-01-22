CARBONDALE, IL — Changes are coming to a local park district.
The Carbondale Park District received a $360,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. It will be used to renovate the Marberry Arboretum. Crews will be resurfacing the parking lot, repairing trail and making it ADA accessible, and adding bathrooms with running water. The goal is to make sure everyone will be able to enjoy the arboretum.
The Marberry Arboretum attracts hundreds of people looking to enjoy the outdoors, like Jennifer Mena. While Mena does enjoy looking at the beauty of nature, she said there are some things that need a face lift.
"I have to go really slow, and I have to try and avoid the potholes as much as possible," said Mena.
Recreation Coordinator Erin Dickson called the renovations positive. "Earlier this spring, we got a lot of water, and the trails got washed out. Even if you are able-bodied, it is kind of difficult on some parts of the trail," said Dickson.
Park District Executive Director Kathy Renfro said everyone will benefit from the changes.
"Just easier to navigate for everybody, whether you're pushing your stroller up there or maybe dragging a wagon full of kids. We want everybody to have the same opportunity to participate. In order to be included, there has to be inclusion,"said Renfro.
Mena said after the modifications are made, it's up to the public to take care of them.
"We have to take care of it. This is the place that we live, so we can't be hurting it," said Mena.
The park district hopes to have the $400,000 project finished by the end of the year or earlier. The district also plans to add an education center to the park, so people can learn about its history.