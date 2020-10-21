CARBONDALE, IL — The Carbondale Park District is hosting a drive-thru trunk-or-treat this year for Halloween at the Haunted Hickory Lodge.
The park district says families and friends can drive around the Halloween-themed circle drive on Friday, Oct. 23 from 4 p.m until 7 p.m.
Each vehicle will drive around the circle, and stop in the back-parking lot to get spooky treats from the park district and other local groups and organizations.
The park district says all trunk-or-treaters must stay in their vehicles at all times to ensure the safety of everyone and keep the traffic flowing. Although you'll be in your car, the park district says you are still encouraged to dress up in costume, or even decorate your car! The park district says everyone handing out treats will be wearing mask and gloves and everyone is asked to wear a face mask.
For more information call the Carbondale Park District at 618-549-4222 or visit their website.