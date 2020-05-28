CARBONDALE, IL — Carbondale Park District will begin lessening restrictions at Hickory Ridge Public Golf Course as the state moves into Phase 3 of the Restore Illinois public health approach to reopening the economy.
Starting Friday, May 29, the Hickory Ridge Public Golf Course will now be allowing play with up to four people with a 10-minute break between tee times. The driving range and putting green will be open.
Golf carts will be available and some restrictions still apply. Players should not touch any flags and cups will remain elevated.
Players are asked to continue reserving tee times online (click here) and not show up until it is your time.
The golf restrictions and guidelines include:
- Reserving tee times online or over the phone at (618) 529-4386.
- Groups of no more than four people are allowed for playing, plus no more than 10 for gathering.
- 10-minute break between tee times.
- Clubhouse, including pro-shop will be available on a limited basis. Only 10 people allowed in at one time. No public drinking water. No water fountains will be available.
- You can bring your own water, snack, towels, and hand sanitizer.
- Practice range, chipping greens, and putting greens are available.
- The 'bottom' of the cup will be elevated so that golfers will be able to retrieve their ball without touching the cup.
- Flags cannot be removed from the cup when putting.
- Golfers should pick up their own ball.
Hours for the Hickory Ridge Public Golf Course are Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. You can find a list of COVID-19 Restrictions here.
You can find the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity for more information about the Golf Operational Restrictions for Phase 3 of Restore Illinois plan here.
Additionally, here are the Carbondale Park District changes that are extended indefinitely:
- All basketball courts, soccer, softball and baseball fields are closed.
- The childcare centers, Alice Wright and Kids Korner, are closed. Plans to reopen are underway. You can email info@cpkd.org if you need summer childcare.
- Life Community Center is closed. A staff person is available by phone Monday -Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 618-549-4222.
- The Park District’s administrative offices at Hickory Lodge are closed to the public.
- Parks will remain open. Playgrounds are closed due to the increased risk of spreading COVID-19. Individuals using the parks should comply with social distancing requirements.
- Super Splash Park will remain closed for the 2020 swim season.