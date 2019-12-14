CARBONDALE, IL— Activists will gather in Carbondale, IL on Tuesday, Dec. 17 as part of the nationwide "Nobody is Above the Law" rallies.
These rallies are part of hundreds happening on Tuesday, the day before the House of Representatives votes on the impeachment of President Trump.
Organizers say the rallies are to "ensure that congress hold Donald Trump accountable for pressuring Ukraine to interfere with our elections."
Carbondale protesters will gather outside the office of Rep. Mike Bost at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Activists plan to use #NotAboveTheLaw to engage communities on social media.
