CARBONDALE, IL – The City of Carbondale Police Department is continuing to investigate a Friday night shooting in which a 14-year-old boy has been named a suspect.
On Friday at 5:42 p.m., Carbondale police officers responded to the 500 block of South Graham Street for reports of a shooting victim.
Upon arriving, officers learned the victim confronted the suspect about trespassing on the property. The suspect then fired several times at the victim before fleeing on foot.
According to Carbondale police, the victim received a non-life threatening injury and was taken to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale for treatment.
During the course of their investigation, Carbondale police identified a 14-year-old boy from Carbondale as the suspect.
The Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office is handling the case. Carbondale police say the investigation is ongoing.