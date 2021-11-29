CARBONDALE, IL – The City of Carbondale Police Department have arrested a man who broke into a home and battered a juvenile.
At 11:11 a.m. Saturday, the Carbondale police responded to a reported battery on the 1900 block of South Illinois Avenue.
Officers learned the suspect, 20-year-old Zayivion Lewis of Mexico, Missouri, forced his way into the residence and battered a juvenile.
Officers soon located and arrested Lewis for home invasion.
The juvenile victim received a minor injury as a result of the incident.
After conferencing with the Jackson County State's Attorney's Office, Lewis was released on a recognizance bail.