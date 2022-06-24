CARBONDALE, IL — Police say that Ashanti and Basheer Tucker were last seen in the 1900 block of Old West Main St. in Carbondale around 1:19 a.m. on June 24.
14-year-old Ashanti is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing about 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. 13-year-old Basheer is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing about 180 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
According to the release, they have been known to frequent the 1400 block of North Illinois Ave. and the 200 block of Canterbury Drive in Carbondale.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.