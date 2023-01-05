CARBONDALE, IL – The Carbondale Police Department is looking for information about a Wednesday shots fired incident in the 500 block of South Forest Street.
Carbondale police officers responded to the area at 6:26 p.m. The suspects fled from the area before the officers arrived. They learned an unknown male was seen running east in the 800 block of West Cherry Street just after the shots were fired.
There were no injuries, and no damage was reported. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at 618-687-COPS (2677).