CARBONDALE, IL — This Christmas, 125 kids will have a gift underneath the tree. Select southern Illinois families were able to buy gifts at a reduced price at the Carbondale Police Christmas Store.
"It's going to be light this year, because for me my bills and making sure my house is taken care of comes first," said parent Shezetta Porter.
It's the most wonderful time of the year, but it's also the most expensive. Many parents feel overwhelmed during the Christmas season.
"They're trying to meet the demand of their children. They're trying to get them exactly what they want to have. When you go into having three or four kids, all of them want electronics and games, it becomes more costly," said Porter.
For 10 years, select parents have been able to go to the Carbondale Police Department to buy toys at a reduced price for their kids. Porter bought toys for six family members. The money she saved will allow her to focus on other household needs.
The toys at the Carbondale Police Department Christmas Store cost $2, but if you were to actually go to a department store, they would be double or triple the price. That gives parents the opportunity to provide a Christmas that they might not have had.
"Parents feel a sense of pride at being able to buy gifts for their kids. Of course, they're only $2, For some people, $2 is like $20 that could go towards something else. They're actually taking part in their kids Christmas," said Carbondale Police Crime Victim Advocate Susie Toliver.
"It's not so much about gifts and presents, but about spreading the love of Christ," said Toliver.
Giving back is always in season. The money made at the Christmas store will go back to the Carbondale Police Emergency Assistance Fund.