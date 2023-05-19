CARBONDALE, IL — Police in Carbondale, Illinois, are continuing to search for a missing 14-year-old boy who hasn't been seen since April 11.
The Carbondale Police Department is again asking the public for help finding the Marcell L. Stevenson of Carbondale, who was last seen in the 1400 block of North Illinois Avenue more than a month ago.
Police say Marcell is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. Police say he was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a purple and black sweatshirt and sandals.
The teen has been known to spend time in the 700 block of S. Rawlings Street, according to police.
Anyone with information that can help officers find 14-year-old Marcell L. Stevenson can call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.