CARBONDALE, IL– The Carbondale Police Deparment is now accepting applications for the Fall 2021 Citizen’s Police Academy (CPA).
The CPA aims to create better communication and understanding between Carbondale police and the public.
The academy will be divided into two components, basic and advanced. The basic classes focus on an overview of police department divisions, low level patrol tactics and traffic stops, introduction to investigations and crime scenes. You must attend all five sessions to complete the Basic Academy, and be eligible for the Advanced Academy.
The dates for the basic level courses are:
- Wednesday September 22, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- Wednesday October 6, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- Wednesday October 20, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- Wednesday November 3, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- Wednesday November 17, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
A second Basic Academy and an Advanced Academy will be offered in the Spring of 2022, but the class dates have not been set at this time.
The academy is cost-free, and anyone is welcome to apply.
Click here to apply. Applications are due by Sept. 20.