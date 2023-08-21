CARBONDALE, IL — The Carbondale Police department is asking for your help to locate a missing woman.
Raeann E. Ashley, 33, of Carbondale was last seen on August 11 around 6:00 p.m. near East College Street in Carbondale. She was reported missing by a friend on August 18.
Raeann is 5’6” tall and 130lbs. She has blonde hair and green eyes, She may be in the Louisville, Kentucky area.
She suffers from a condition that puts her in danger.
Anyone with information on Raeann’s whereabouts should contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.