CARBONDALE, IL — The Carbondale Police department recently celebrated their sesquicentennial, or 150 year anniversary on August 21.
According to a Facebook post from CPD, they are commemorating this milestone with a special anniversary badge which officers will wear for the next year.
In the post, CPD says the historic occasion commemorates more than just 150 years of service to the community. They say it serves as an opportunity to honor the effort and commitment of each member of their department.
The badge’s design resembles the badge worn by Officer Lenard Sizemore, who was killed while on duty in 1933.